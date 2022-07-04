NFL News: Eagles' AJ Brown Reacts To Miles Sanders' Comments

Brown's words aren't coming from a place of disbelief. The 24-year-old is rather excited to be a part of the Eagles. Especially since the deal created a reunion between friends.

“I kind of knew earlier that day," Brown told NBC Sports Philadelphia after the trade. "But I was excited. I get to play with my best friend and just great to be a part of this great organization.”

Brown is referencing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama product is heading into his second season as Philly's full-time starter under center. And their relationship is part of what has Brown ready to go.

“Man, it’s going to be real special, man. I’m so excited, playing with someone who thinks like me," Brown said. "I talk to him every day regardless of this football stuff. I’m so excited just to play with him. He’s a quarterback and I’m a receiver so we get on the same page quick.”