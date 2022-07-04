NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, James Wiseman & Jonathan Kuminga For Kevin Durant

As surprising as it may seem, Durant is currently being linked to his former team, the Golden State Warriors. Despite how things ended between them in the summer of 2019, Marc J. Spears of ESPN revealed in an appearance on ESPN Radio that the Warriors are a team to "keep an eye on" in the potential pursuit of Durant this summer.

"Yeah, he and Steve Kerr will probably need to figure some things out, but with each passing day that this carries on, I heard the Warriors have interest," Spears said, as quoted by KNBR.

"In terms of a young haul, in terms of people being happy on both sides, to me the Golden State option is the best option."