Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Thigh-Grazing Minidress

If there's one thing Kate Beckinsale wears so well, it's a mini dress with high platform heels. The 48-year-old British actress thrilled her 5.4 million Instagram fans with the picture of her outfit before attending a party with her friend last week. Somehow, the revealing top caused a ruckus amongst some fans as they talked about it all day. In a now-expired story, in reference to her headpiece she wrote,

"Also very sorry to everyone whose eye I nearly poked out or hair I became momentarily attached to last night."

Kate Beckinsale in a green and white sleeveless feathered top and pencil black skirt dress at the Spirit Awards
Beckinsale wore a black sleeveless mini dress with a plain top and bejeweled skirt. Its sweetheart neckline had an inverted keyhole triangle held with a silver button in the center, showing off mounds of flesh and her cleavage. Her skirt also had silver rings, and she accessorized the look with a simple drop silver earring.

The English actress wore six-inches platform stiletto pumps from the SS22 collection. Then she decorated her signature ponytail with a spiked halo headpiece adding a dramatic flair to her favorite look.

Celebrating Diddy's Lifetime Achievement Award

Her updated caption read,

"The road to true love included an unexpected stop in Winnipeg and a brilliantly timed fruit pastille 💕"

Beckinsale attended Diddy's (a.k.a. Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Love, P.Diddy) BET after party. The legendary rapper received the Lifetime achievement award for 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

It wasn't the first time she'd been out partying with entertainers in Hollywood this year. Beckinsale previously attended the Oscars' Vanity Fair after-party, then Drag Queen Gorgeous' birthday party, where she got her groove on.

Leaving Nothing To The Imagination

At the Vanity Fair after-party, she wore a sheer black dress with a sequin bodysuit inside and a black leather belt. The mesh sleeves had an off-shoulder square neckline, while her pencil skirt had designed floral sequins flattering her toned, long legs. As usual, she kept the jewelry understated with drop earrings and a simple pinky ring.

Fun At Gigi Gorgeous' Party

The blush pink dress she wore for Gigi's birthday was more demure, although it fit her skin like a glove. The solid-colored gown was a floor-length number that left a lot to the imagination, even with its sleeveless T-back style. It had a feathered mermaid-style applique at the lower skirt that swished as she twirled, sashayed, and moved her body. There was no doubt she enjoyed the celebrations that night.

