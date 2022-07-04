Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress For Hall Of Fame

Years of hard work finally paid off for 37-year-old Olympian Lindsey Vonn as she had her name etched in history this year. The retired skier joined the Team USA Olympic and Paralympics Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. She was chosen for her exemplary contribution to the winter sport having earned three medals in her career including one Gold won in 2010.

Asides from the Olympics which is considered the peak competition for many athletes, Vonn also amassed many world cups and other awards in her career.