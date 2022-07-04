Kelsea Ballerini Dazzles In Two Outfits On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

American country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini started writing songs when she was 12. In 2014, she signed with Black River Entertainment and released her debut album, The First Time, in 2015. She followed that with her second album, Unapologetically, which she released in 2016.

On Thursday, July 1, Kelsea appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new song, Heart First, from her upcoming album of the same title. Before she took to the stage, the hardworking singer had a fantastic time with the guest host, Chelsea Handler, as they sipped on a glass of margarita. Kelsea also spoke about how she began writing songs.

