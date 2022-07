It's safe to say that Elizabeth Hurley's selection of bikinis is astounding; she offers a suit in nearly every color. However, she flaunts a bright yellow bikini in her most recent Instagram post, which is quite striking.

She urges her fans to all take some time to unwind this summer by going for a bike ride, spending the day at the beach, or doing anything else that gets us away from our laptops.

Swipe to see the post.