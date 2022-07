Selena Gomez's rare beauty launch amazed everyone as she arrived in a stunning outfit from Alexander McQueen's autumn/winter 2022 collection. Selena Gomez enjoys keeping us guessing with her fashion choices.

She has been spotted wearing everything in recent weeks, from Prada, Michael Kors, and now Alexander McQueen to Zara, Mango, and Self-Portrait. We adore this blazer dress because it is so typically McQueen.

Keep reading to find out more about the dress.