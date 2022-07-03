NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Going To Heat, Ben Simmons Joining Kings In Suggested Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Nets

As the 2022 NBA offseason goes deeper, rumors surrounding All-Star small forward Kevin Durant and his future with the Brooklyn Nets continue to heat up. Despite initially expressing his desire to return in the 2022-23 NBA season, Durant recently had a change of heart and already wants to end his journey with the Nets.

However, though he looked determined to leave the team, the Nets aren't expected to make a deal just to get him out of Brooklyn.

With Durant still playing at an All-Star level and under contract for four seasons, it will likely take a massive trade package for interested teams to convince the Nets to engage in a blockbuster deal.