NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant To Knicks For RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier & Four 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

After two years of partnership, rumors are circulating that All-Star small forward Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are heading into an inevitable divorce in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Durant may have earlier committed to returning to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, after they declined to give Kyrie Irving a massive contract extension, he changed his mind about staying and requested a trade from Brooklyn.

Several teams looking to add more star power to their roster have already expressed a strong interest in adding KD to their roster.