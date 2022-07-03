Get To Know Jennifer Aniston's 3 Adorable Dogs

Jennifer Aniston may not be as active on Instagram as other celebrities (she didn't join until 2019 and has only 97 posts in three years), but her dogs are well represented on her page. And it's clear from those pet posts that she LOVES her fur babies.

The 53-year-old Morning Show star has three dogs: a Great Pyrenees mix named Lord Chesterfield, a Schnauzer mix named Clyde, and a pit bull mix named Sophie. There have been a few others in the past as well. In fact, she's never been without a dog since her Friends days.

Let's get to know them below.

Lord Chesterfield

Lord Chesterfield is the most recent addition to Aniston's fur family. She debuted him in October 2020 with a video captioned, "👋🏼 Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼."

It shows a sleeping white puppy with a bone in his mouth. So adorable!

One-Year Update

In October 2021, the Murder Mystery actress posted an update to mark Lord Chesterfield's first year in the family. And, oh, how he's grown!

The post is captioned, "One year with my lovable, squeezable, I'll call it… talkative (barks at air), cuddly, and not-so-little-anymore Lord Chesterfield 🥳❤️🐾," and it includes five photos of the pup in varying degrees of cuteness.

Clyde

Clyde is the smallest, ergo the most portable. In November 2019, Aniston posted a pair of photos captioned, "Girl's best friend... bring Clyde to work day." In the first pic, she's walking the pup on a leash while headed to the set. The second is a selfie of mom and baby inside the car.

In March 2020, she uploaded two more pictures of Clyde with an "I voted" sticker on his head. The caption says, "EVERY VOTE COUNTS 😉🐾❤️."

Sophie

The Just Go With It star adopted Sophie in 2012 when she was still with Justin Theroux.

Here's a series of pics Theroux posted on his Instagram in March 2017 showing the black-and-white pitbull mix as a puppy alongside their other dog Dolly, who died in 2019.

And here's another adorable photo of him and the pup, which he captioned, "Sophie is a lover not a fighter. Please join @ASPCA to #GetTough on dog fighting. Fought dogs live in isolation, spending most of their lives on short, heavy chains. No animal should be forced to fight to the death." Theroux has been vocal about being a fan of the pit bull breed.

