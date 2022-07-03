Get To Know Jennifer Aniston's 3 Adorable Dogs

Jennifer Aniston may not be as active on Instagram as other celebrities (she didn't join until 2019 and has only 97 posts in three years), but her dogs are well represented on her page. And it's clear from those pet posts that she LOVES her fur babies.

The 53-year-old Morning Show star has three dogs: a Great Pyrenees mix named Lord Chesterfield, a Schnauzer mix named Clyde, and a pit bull mix named Sophie. There have been a few others in the past as well. In fact, she's never been without a dog since her Friends days.

Let's get to know them below.