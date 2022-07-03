NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Kevin Durant For Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby & Gary Trent Jr.

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is one of the most talked-about players on the rumor mill. After initially expressing his desire to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season, Durant has recently demanded a trade from Brooklyn. Though KD looked determined to leave the team, the Nets aren't expected to make a deal just for the sake of granting his trade request.

With Durant still playing at a high level and under contract until the 2025-26 NBA season, it will likely take a massive offer for teams to convince the Nets to engage in a blockbuster trade.