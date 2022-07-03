NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Kevin Durant For Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby & Gary Trent Jr.

Kevin Durant going back to defense
Shutterstock | 1024723

Sports
JB Baruelo

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is one of the most talked-about players on the rumor mill. After initially expressing his desire to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season, Durant has recently demanded a trade from Brooklyn. Though KD looked determined to leave the team, the Nets aren't expected to make a deal just for the sake of granting his trade request.

With Durant still playing at a high level and under contract until the 2025-26 NBA season, it will likely take a massive offer for teams to convince the Nets to engage in a blockbuster trade.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant To Knicks For RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier & Four 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Get To Know Jennifer Aniston's 3 Adorable Dogs

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant To Bulls For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Coby White & Draft Picks In Proposed Trade

Kelly Oubre Jr. Buys Hollywood Hills Home For $5 Million

NFL News: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Comments On Offseason Activities

Kevin Durant To Toronto Raptors

Kevin Durant wearing Team USA jersey
Shutterstock | 478222

One of the dark-horse landing spots for Durant this summer is the Toronto Raptors. In a recent article, Dan Devine of The Ringer came up with the five most exciting trade packages that the Nets could get from trading Durant.

These include a hypothetical deal that would send KD to the North in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would be offering Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr. to the Nets in exchange for Durant.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

Masai Ujiri Pulls Another Big Move

Kevin Durant talking to reporters
Shutterstock | 3586184

It's hard to imagine the Raptors trading Barnes after he just won the Rookie of the Year, but team president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri is known for making such moves.

In 2018, Ujiri sent fan-favorite DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard. Though Leonard only ended up being a one-year rental, he helped the Raptors win their first-ever NBA championship title in the 2018-19 NBA season.

Durant may already be 33, but he's still one of the best active players in the league. When surrounded by the right players, he would give the Raptors a realistic chance of capturing their second Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Trade Features Damian Lillard Joining Forces With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Kevin Durant's On-Court Impact On Raptors

Kevin Durant finding an open teammate
Shutterstock | 478222

Durant could give the Raptors something similar to what they got when they traded for Leonard. Aside from providing them with a legitimate No. 1 scoring option, Durant can also help with rebounding, facilitating the ball, defending the opposing team's best players, and spacing the floor. Last season, he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.

However, the Raptors' offseason shouldn't stop at bringing Durant to Toronto. If they are serious about returning to the NBA Finals and winning the 2023 NBA title, the Raptors should further solidify their core around the trio of Durant, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet.

Nets Get Three Young Players

Scottie Barnes finding an open teammate
Wikimedia | Heyaisa

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Nets, especially if they want to rebuild the team around Ben Simmons. By sending their disgruntled superstar to Toronto, the Nets would be acquiring a rising star in Barnes and two young, solid role players in Anunoby and Trent Jr.

Having two legitimate floor spacers like Anunoby and Trent Jr. would benefit Simmons as it would make it easier for him to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when the opposing team's defense traps him.

If the core of Simmons, Barnes, Anunoby and Trent Jr. grow together and build good chemistry, it wouldn't take long before the Nets start making a huge noise in the Eastern Conference once again.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.