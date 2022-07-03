Bebe Rexha Gets Real In Bikini

Bebe Rexha flaunted her curves in a stylish onesie swimsuit as she enjoyed a pleasant pool day, advocating for body positivity among her fans. It's not the first time the "meant to be" singer has made such an appearance, as she likes to remind her fans that healthy body image should be taken seriously.

In a Tiktok video, the 32-year-old singer, who has experienced body-shaming, admitted that her battle with body confidence stems from "a place of hurt and confusion" about how to help herself and struggles with how to love herself.

Check out the video below.