Mahomes compared his last two offseasons. And he credited the ability to train right away as opposed to rehabbing because he feels as good as he does today.

"Whenever you come off an injury, you try to stay in shape," Mahomes said. "You try to ride the bike or do whatever you can, especially with a foot injury, but it's hard to get that running in, that sprinting in. Now I'm at a better point than I was last year as far as explosiveness and conditioning-wise.

"The no-surgery thing and being able to train right out of the gate was huge for me. I feel like I'm in a way better spot physically."