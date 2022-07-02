Salma Hayek In Swimsuit Recommends Swimwear Wardrobe

Salma Hayek is quite the adventurous individual who loves communing with nature, as her 21.4 million Instagram followers can testify. The 55-year-old actress has a sense of humor which she lets out via her captions as she travels the world for work and leisure.

During the pandemic and shortly afterward, she traveled on vacation and took many pictures of her favorite swimwear pieces. Since her return, Hayek hasn't stopped posting those shots, and she doesn't intend to stop anytime soon.

Check out some of the sexy posts.