Salma Hayek In Swimsuit Recommends Swimwear Wardrobe

Salma Hayek is quite the adventurous individual who loves communing with nature, as her 21.4 million Instagram followers can testify. The 55-year-old actress has a sense of humor which she lets out via her captions as she travels the world for work and leisure.

During the pandemic and shortly afterward, she traveled on vacation and took many pictures of her favorite swimwear pieces. Since her return, Hayek hasn't stopped posting those shots, and she doesn't intend to stop anytime soon.

Check out some of the sexy posts.

The House of Gucci actress nearly fooled fans with her branded black swimwear as she enjoyed a cold lemonade on a hot day. The low-cut U-neck swimwear had "original GUCCI" written on the chest while the hemming grazed her full cleavage.

Her glistening wet black hair confirmed she's just emerged from the pool. Hayek, however, clarified in her caption that it wasn't a movie scene, although she recommended the outfit 10/10.

Resting After A Hectic Year

Sala Hayek in a black velvet mono sleeve dress
Shutterstock | 842245

After promoting two blockbusting movies, House of Gucci and Eternals, Haye took a much-deserved nap on a white hammock wearing a teal blue one-piece. The maillot had a plunging neckline with a keyhole beneath its V-Cut, which molded her slim waist perfectly. She'd previously explained that she spent most of the lockdown working out and getting into shape, allowing her to flaunt the results two years later.

An Adventurous 2022 - 2023

When she celebrated her 55th birthday, Hayek wrote that she was looking forward to new adventures, and so far, she's lived up to her wish. From starring in the upcoming Angelina Jolie-directed film, Without Blood, to taking a role in the dance movie Magic Mike 3, directed by Channing Tatum, and voicing Kitty Softpaws for the second time in the latest Puss in Boots animation, Hayek's 2022 to 2023 is booked.

Going Down Memory Lane

Hayek has always been daring from the beginning of her career. She once did a naked photoshoot with the late Patrick Demarchelier cupping her breasts with her hands while the camera captured her in a black and white filter. She wore her black hair in a curly bun with tendrils on the front.

Hayek has been going down memory lane lately as she shared old pictures of herself on movie sets via Instagram. In this shot, she had her hair in a curly wave and wore a plunging neckline red top.

