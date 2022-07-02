Christina Aguilera Is Rainbow Beautiful In Swimsuit

As she wrapped up her Pride performance, Christina Aguilera opened up about the inspiration behind her epic colorful bodysuits during the festival. The singer dazzled everyone with her quirky fits, including a Green hulk suit and orange cone bra inspired by Jean Paul Gaultier.

This year has been one of tributes and self-reflection as she returned to her Latina roots. The journey has come full circle for the Mi Reflejo singer as she gets the chance to do something she's always wanted since she was 20 years old.