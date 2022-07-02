Olivia Wilde Stuns In Revealing Green Dress

Olivia Wilde is an advocate for certain causes; in the past, she has even stripped down for a campaign! One passion of hers is sustainability in fashion, and she has been quite outspoken about the measures that can be implemented to save Mother Earth. She stated:

"Sustainability is sexy. People tend to equate indulgence with something that is naughty. If it's environmentally responsible, if it is better for your health, it can't be indulgent. I think we need to dig deep to reconstruct the cliché surrounding sustainability in beauty and allow people to understand that they can indulge in skin care and feel like they are treating themselves, even if it's something that's actually very good for the environment."

True to her word, Wilde has given her time and money to an array of causes and is one example of not just talking the talk but walking the walk.