Olivie gets wild indeed in social media post that brings the sexy!
Olivia Wilde Stuns In Revealing Green Dress
Oh, Olivia!
Olivia Wilde may not be known as a model, but the actress, writer, and producer has the looks to have made it in the profession. A recent snap for her social media followers was proof positive that Wilde has the body for the runway and the stares and angles to go with it.
Pairing a gorgeous, neon-hued green matching bra, mini dress, and a fur coat, she looked every bit the movie star, her cheekbones, and taut frame front and center. With over 4.2 million fans on Instagram who love to get glimpses of her life on and off stage, Olivia shows that she knows how to let her hair up - OR down!
Olivia's Activism Runs Deep
Olivia Wilde is an advocate for certain causes; in the past, she has even stripped down for a campaign! One passion of hers is sustainability in fashion, and she has been quite outspoken about the measures that can be implemented to save Mother Earth. She stated:
"Sustainability is sexy. People tend to equate indulgence with something that is naughty. If it's environmentally responsible, if it is better for your health, it can't be indulgent. I think we need to dig deep to reconstruct the cliché surrounding sustainability in beauty and allow people to understand that they can indulge in skin care and feel like they are treating themselves, even if it's something that's actually very good for the environment."
True to her word, Wilde has given her time and money to an array of causes and is one example of not just talking the talk but walking the walk.
Balance Is The Key To Olivia's Overall Health And Fitness
Olivia maintains a healthy lifestyle, believing that balance is what it's all about. To that end, she makes sure that she keeps healthy food front and center in her life while also throwing in exercise and natural products to maintain a healthy medium that she can realistically achieve. She has conceded in the past how difficult it is to be as 'clean' as possible when it comes to sustainability, stating:
"I think anyone who's ever had even a small period of their life where they clean up their act — first begin to eat healthy food and exercise and use natural products — they'll always say … I feel my best. But sometimes, it's hard to sustain that lifestyle. You know, it's tricky for anybody to stay totally clean."
Olivia And The Quick Workout Fix
Olivia is a mother with a hectic schedule, so finding time to work out religiously is a chore. But her quick fix for this is to sneak in routines whenever and wherever she can. By stealing those moments for up to 15 to 20 minutes a day, Olivia knows her body is staying fit for whatever comes her way!