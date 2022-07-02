MLB News: Mets' Max Scherzer To Return From IL

Mets skipper Buck Showalter spoke to the media before the team's Friday night matchup against the Texas Rangers, where he provided an update on his ace.

"If you look at the timeframe of this injury throughout a lot of history, you look at other people with this injury and what's the usual timeline, he's met all the criteria," Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters.

Scherzer's return almost entirely coincides with the beginning of deGrom's return. deGrom is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment on Sunday. The hope is to have him back by late July.

It'll also be welcomed news beyond a dream pairing of future Hall of Famers. The Mets announced that Chris Bassitt was headed to the injured list for undisclosed reasons, though Showalter seemed to indicate the right-hander is battling COVID-19.

"It's society in general," Showalter said. "We got people in all walks of life that have to deal with this. So why should we be any different"?