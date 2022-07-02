MLB News: Mets' Max Scherzer To Return From IL

The 37-year-old signed with the Mets on a three-year, $130 million contract in the offseason. He pitched marvelously, going 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 59 strikeouts before going out with the injury.
"It's one of those things that you can't predict," Scherzer said. "Baseball, you can't predict how you're going to feel with everything. You've just got to stay in the moment."
His rehab has gone well, according to the source himself. It was a new ailment for the Mets ace, but by and large, he has progressed well.
"This is the first time I've ever had an oblique injury," Scherzer said via MLB.com. "Throughout that whole process of learning what I can and cannot do, I feel like I understand what that is now. I should be in a much better spot as we right now tone down the rehab part of this and focus more on just the pitching part. Now, it's just more of a maintenance thing of what I need to do on my other four days to keep it strong and not let this happen again."