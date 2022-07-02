Priyanka is all smiles and rays in a stunning two-piece swimsuit
Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Basks In The Sun
Priyanka Has A Sunny GLow About Her
Priyanka likes to post up poolside too! The actress, 39, has attracted quite a following across her social media networks, boasting over 80 million followers on Instagram alone. The gorgeous Indian actress is now a bonafide A-list celebrity, and is now celebrating life as a wife and new mother.
In an Instagram post, Chopra gave her fans something delightful and breathtaking to take in with her as she posted in a cute red and black two-piece bikini that showed off her lean and curvy frame. Completing the look with oversized white sunglasses, Priyanka was basking in the sun and her good fortune.
Priyanka Allowed Fans In On Her Family Struggles
Nick and Priyanka are pretty private regarding their family, but they recently opened up on Instagram about the family's journey. Their daughter Malti spent more than 100 days in the NICU when she was born, and it was a celebration for the entire family when doctors gave her the OK to head home for the first time.
The couple left a special message for their fans on Mother's Day, with Nick hailing his wife as an inspiration in her role as a new mother. According to friends and family, the two were ecstatic to have their daughter home at last, and the news marked a new chapter in their history together.
Priyanka And Nick Have a New Love In Their Life - Malti!
With two careers to juggle and a daughter in tow, Priyanka's family life is a bit complicated at the moment, but there is no doubt that Malti is at the center of it all. Recently, her husband was asked about raising a child, and he mentioned his siblings as to how powerful and impactful a family is.
According to Jonas, "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."
Priyanka Has A New Role In The Works
Priyanka has been leaving clues here and there about her upcoming projects, but one that is confirmed is Citadel, an upcoming spy series. Little is known about the show, but it's been described in the press as an action-packed spy series.
Filming is currently taking place in Birmingham, UK, and the all-star cast includes Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden. It is being directed by the Russo brothers, known for their work on several Marvel blockbusters.