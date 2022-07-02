NFL News: Brett Farve Comments On Former Packer Davante Adams

Adams, however, vehemently disagrees. He feels that Carr and Rodgers aren't all that different from one another.

"As far as talent and ability, it's really similar, if I'm keeping it real," Adams said in June, via NFL.com. "They throw the ball a lot different. Derek's gonna fire it in there, and you gonna know that thing's coming quick. Aaron's got the ability to tighten that core up and flick that ball to you.

"So the release is a lot different, but being able to get the ball to you late, if they see you coming out of a break, not many quarterbacks can get it to you before you get to the sideline if you're outside the numbers already.

"Having two guys like that with really strong arms, and understand the game, the mental part of it, is another similarity that they have. They both obsess over it and they know everything that's going on out there."