Kelly Oubre Jr. Buys Hollywood Hills Home For $5 Million

NBA star Kelly Oubre Jr. has just gifted himself a new Hollywood Hills home worth $5 million.

The 26-year-old Charlotte Hornets player, who left his hometown of New Orleans after hurricane Katrina in 2005 and has also lived in Texas and Nevada, is putting down roots in Los Angeles as he comes to the end of his two-year, $24.6 million contract with his team.

He has chosen a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home with 5,500 square footage of contemporary design sitting on almost half an acre of land. According to Dirt, it was built in 2019 by AXE Construction and was formerly leased by TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio for $35 thousand a month.

