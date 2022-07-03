Kelly Oubre Jr. Buys Hollywood Hills Home For $5 Million

Closeup of Kelly Oubre Jr.
Fatima Araos

NBA star Kelly Oubre Jr. has just gifted himself a new Hollywood Hills home worth $5 million.

The 26-year-old Charlotte Hornets player, who left his hometown of New Orleans after hurricane Katrina in 2005 and has also lived in Texas and Nevada, is putting down roots in Los Angeles as he comes to the end of his two-year, $24.6 million contract with his team.

He has chosen a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home with 5,500 square footage of contemporary design sitting on almost half an acre of land. According to Dirt, it was built in 2019 by AXE Construction and was formerly leased by TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio for $35 thousand a month.

See the photos below.

Sleek, Modern Architecture

Front view of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s house
The two-story stucco residence boasts a sleek, modern design with mixed elements of Eastern architecture. It features a curved roof, large glass windows and railings, zen landscaping, and a garage that can fit three cars with additional parking space for six more.

At the front of the house are large double glass doors next to a window with a view of a floating staircase and a little indoor garden underneath it.

Outside, the home is surrounded by hilly terrain. It is located a short distance from the Sunset Strip, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Runyon Canyon, according to Zillow.

Resort-Like Pool Area

Backyard pool area of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s house
At the back of the house is a resort-like pool area. It has a spa, a waterfall feature, and an outdoor living area with a fire pit and barbecue kitchen. Automatic Fleetwood doors run from wall to wall leading to the indoor living and dining rooms, providing the interiors with lots of natural light and beautiful canyon views. Above is a second-floor balcony overlooking the pool.

The yard also features grassy areas and greenery, and the overall vibe is a minimalist, zen-like aesthetic.

First Floor Open-Plan Space

Living room, dining room and kitchen of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s house
Moving on to the first-floor interiors, the living room, kitchen, and dining room all occupy a massive open-plan space. The living area boasts a linear fireplace and wet bar, while another fireplace can be found in the dining area.

An ultra-modern chef’s kitchen sits in the middle of the L-shaped space and features a large, marble-top waterfall island, luxurious Miele appliances, a walk-in pantry, and fancy wine storage. The wall-to-wall glass doors bring the outdoors in, making the already-huge room even more spacious.

Also on the first floor is an office/guest bedroom with its own bath. Other notable features include hardwood floors, a smart home system, and speakers all around.

Huge Master Suite

Master suite of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s house
Upstairs, there are three ensuite bedrooms leading out to balconies with gorgeous views of the hillside. The highlight of the second floor is the vast master suite with its own linear fireplace, a seating area, and a balcony on either side – one facing the front of the house and the other overlooking the pool in the backyard.

The primary bedroom also boasts a walk-in closet, dressing room with lots of storage space, and a huge, ultra-luxe bathroom. Keep scrolling for the picture.

Luxurious Master Bathroom

Master bathroom of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s house
The ultimate luxury master bathroom is a spa-like retreat with marble floors and walls, dual sinks, a freestanding bathtub, a large rainfall shower enclosure, and a vanity.

Elsewhere on the second floor, there’s a central hall with a glass railing-enclosed stairwell. The entire wall facing the front of the house is also glass, letting a lot of natural light in. Another sunlit bedroom boasts large windows with views of the hills and its own access to the large balcony at the back overlooking the pool area. The bathrooms are spacious and decorated in neutral colors in keeping with the rest of the house’s scheme.

