Larsa Pippen In Bikini Says 'Life Is Good'

Close up of Larsa Pippen smiling
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
chisom

Larsa Pippen has been enjoying her life lately, and she made sure to let her 4 million Instagram followers know in her latest post. The businesswoman shared a new picture from her Bahamas vacation, saying, "Life is good."

She traveled to the tropical Island two weeks ago and debuted a new look with long, blonde braids while her curvy figure was on display. The reality TV star is over the chit-chat and conversations about the authenticity of her body shape, and she's decided to flaunt it regardless.

Keep Scrolling for the pictures

The Latest

This Is How Tennis Star Serena Williams Stays Fit

MLB News: Mets' Max Scherzer To Return From IL

MLB News: Tigers Manager AJ Hinch Provides Update On Eduardo Rodriguez

Hugh Jackman Lists Massive New York City Condo For $38.9 Million

Ryan Gosling's Dating History: 4 Of His Most Famous Relationships

Sharing Her Good Life On The Gram

Pippen layed on the beach wearing a yellow and orange heat wave bikini with the ocean pooling at her legs and hips. The two-piece featured a triangle top and matching bottoms showing off her cleavage, flat tummy, and hips.

Her sun-tanned skin glowed while her braids fell to her back, and Pippen shielded her eyes with black sunglasses. Friends and fans filled her comment with fire emojis concurring with the TV personality that life was indeed good while referencing her swimwear print.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Sun Tanning In The Middle Of The Ocean

Pippen's skin was noticeably darker than usual after she got a tan from sitting in the sun. The businesswoman lounged on a boat wearing a white string bikini bottom with a red and white geometric print cropped top allowing the sun to bake her skin.

The Larsa Marie founder then added that the trip was therapeutic for her because of the serene environment on the Island. She left her footprints on the sands of the beach while showing off her full figure.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Celebrating Scotty Jr.

Last week, Pippen celebrated her son, Scotty Jr., 's draft into the Lakers team to play professionally like his father. The mother of four divorced her husband of 24 years last December after years of separation, but they continue to co-parent their children.

She added that she couldn't be more proud of the 21-year-old basketballer as she shared her excitement for him, saying the Lakers were his dream team.

A Family Reunion

The whole family attended Scotty Jr.'s celebratory party, including the divorcees. The major win was enough to publicly get Scottie and Larsa together in a room for the first time since they finalized their divorce. The younger Pippen joined Shareef O'Neal (son of Shaquille O'Neal) as athlete sons to carry on their fathers' legacies (no pressure).

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.