Larsa Pippen In Bikini Says 'Life Is Good'

Larsa Pippen has been enjoying her life lately, and she made sure to let her 4 million Instagram followers know in her latest post. The businesswoman shared a new picture from her Bahamas vacation, saying, "Life is good."

She traveled to the tropical Island two weeks ago and debuted a new look with long, blonde braids while her curvy figure was on display. The reality TV star is over the chit-chat and conversations about the authenticity of her body shape, and she's decided to flaunt it regardless.

Keep Scrolling for the pictures