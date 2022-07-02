Hugh Jackman Lists Massive New York City Condo For $38.9 Million

Hugh Jackman is selling his massive and ultra-luxurious New York City condo for an incredible $38.9 million.

The bright and airy 11,000-square-foot apartment is located in Meier South Tower in the West Village neighborhood. It spans three floors of the 15-story condo building: the eighth, ninth, and 10th. It features vast floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views of the Hudson River and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half baths.

The 53-year-old X-Men actor and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, purchased the triplex for $21 million in 2008. Real estate firm Corcoran's Deborah Grubman, representing the listing, told Mansion Global, "It's really kind of a postcard for New York."

Keep scrolling for the photos.