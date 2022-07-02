Hugh Jackman Lists Massive New York City Condo For $38.9 Million

Closeup of Hugh Jackman
Shutterstock | 2137532

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Hugh Jackman is selling his massive and ultra-luxurious New York City condo for an incredible $38.9 million.

The bright and airy 11,000-square-foot apartment is located in Meier South Tower in the West Village neighborhood. It spans three floors of the 15-story condo building: the eighth, ninth, and 10th. It features vast floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views of the Hudson River and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half baths.

The 53-year-old X-Men actor and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, purchased the triplex for $21 million in 2008. Real estate firm Corcoran's Deborah Grubman, representing the listing, told Mansion Global, "It's really kind of a postcard for New York."

Keep scrolling for the photos.

Sweeping Views

Floor-to-ceiling windows of Hugh Jackman's apartment
realtor.com | realtor.com

The home's huge windows spanning the ninth and 10th floors afford sweeping views of the waterfront. Grubman said, "The apartment obviously has huge square footage, but also a huge volume of space because you have the double-height living room. When you walk into that entertainment floor, it's just a wow, with floor-to-ceiling glass. Having the [unit] facing west means those views are of the Statue of Liberty, the boats, remarkable sunsets."

One of the highlights of the residence is the sleek spiral staircase connecting all three floors. This apartment, and the building itself, was designed by architect Richard Meier, noted for his use of the color white.

The Great Room

Living area of Hugh Jackman's apartment
realtor.com | realtor.com

The great room on the ninth level has a living area with a gorgeous river view. Elsewhere on the floor, there's also a spacious dining area, an ethanol fireplace, a home office, and a terrace.

Talking to People, Grubman said, "This is a spectacular apartment where quite simply, what you see is what you get," noting that it offers views of "New York Harbor that are stunning and ever-changing." She also described the spiral staircase as "a work of art in itself."

Professional Gourmet Kitchen

Kitchen of Hugh Jackman's apartment
realtor.com | realtor.com

Also on the ninth floor, there's a chef's kitchen with marble countertops, a breakfast bar, and, of course, more views. It follows the rest of the apartment's minimalist aesthetic and clean yet striking lines.

Primary Bedroom Suite

Primary bedroom of Hugh Jackman's apartment
realtor.com | realtor.com

The primary bedroom suite takes up the whole 10th floor, which is the top level of the unit. It also includes an exercise area, studio, terrace, sauna, dressing area, and an enormous spa-like bathroom with dual sinks and a bathtub overlooking, you guessed it, more views of the river.

More Bedrooms

A bedroom in Hugh Jackman's apartment
realtor.com | realtor.com

On the eighth floor, the bottom level of the apartment, there are four more bedrooms, each with its own bath. There's also a recreation room, a library that can double as a guest room, and a terrace with great views.

The full-service condominium building has luxurious amenities, too, including a full-time doorkeeper, concierge, and a professional fitness center. Dining service is available from Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Perry Street Restaurant, located within the building.

Grubman told Mansion Global, "It's a boutique building, not too big, very congenial and quite intimate. It's incredibly well-staffed and well run. [Mr. Jackman and Ms. Furness] have absolutely loved and enjoyed the apartment, and raised two children here."

She also noted that the family has stayed for 14 years "but felt at this point they needed something new. They're committed New Yorkers, and they will not just be staying in New York City, but will be staying in the immediate area."

Jackman is currently starring in a Broadway revival of The Music Man, along with Sutton Foster.

The building is located in West Village, across from the Hudson River Park, near bike paths, restaurants, shopping centers, the Whitney Museum, Meatpacking District, the Highline Park, and Bleecker Street.

