Ryan Gosling's Dating History: 4 Of His Most Famous Relationships

Closeup of Ryan Gosling
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Ryan Gosling has had a long and successful tenure in Hollywood, with multiple hit movies under his belt and some high-profile romances with famous actresses. And the 41-year-old Canadian actor is all over the news right now, thanks to his new role as Ken in the movie Barbie.

He's been with actress Eva Mendes for so long (since 2011, to be exact) that it's easy to forget he's had some steamy relationships with other A-listers in the past. Let's revisit the La La Land star's dating history below to refresh your memory.

Sandra Bullock

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock posing together
Shutterstock | 517963

Sandra Bullock is 16 years older than Gosling, but that didn't stop the two from dating for more than a year, from March 2001 to December 2002. They starred together in the psychological thriller Murder by Numbers, and sparks flew on the set.

The romance didn't last, but the breakup was amicable. Per Us Weekly, the actor said in a 2011 interview with The Times, "I had two of the greatest girlfriends of all time. I haven't met anybody who could top them." One of those was Bullock. Keep scrolling to find out who the other was.

Rachel McAdams

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams posing together
Shutterstock | 842245

Apart from Gosling's current relationship with Mendes, his past romance with Rachel McAdams is perhaps his most famous. They played lovers in the 2004 movie The Notebook and became lovers in real life as well. McAdams was the other girlfriend Gosling described as his "greatest."

According to People, he said, "God bless The Notebook. It introduced me to one of the great loves of my life. But people do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like the people in that movie. Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that."

Blake Lively

Blake Lively with long wavy hair wearing beaded slip dress
Shutterstock | 517963

Though the two never confirmed this romance, a source close to Gosling told E! News back in 2010, "They've been out a few times and are definitely into each other, but I don't think it's super serious or anything right now. Yeah, they're casually dating, but I could see it becoming more."

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes with long wavy hair wearing white bustier dress
Shutterstock | 842284

The rumored romance with Lively didn't "become more" because just the following year, Gosling started dating Mendes. They met on the set of their movie, The Place Beyond the Pines, and started spending more time together soon after.

They had a daughter, Esmeralda, in 2014 and another one, Amada, in 2016. Though they rarely talk about their relationship and family, it's obvious they have a strong bond and remain one of the most solid couples in Hollywood.

