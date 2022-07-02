Ryan Gosling's Dating History: 4 Of His Most Famous Relationships

Ryan Gosling has had a long and successful tenure in Hollywood, with multiple hit movies under his belt and some high-profile romances with famous actresses. And the 41-year-old Canadian actor is all over the news right now, thanks to his new role as Ken in the movie Barbie.

He's been with actress Eva Mendes for so long (since 2011, to be exact) that it's easy to forget he's had some steamy relationships with other A-listers in the past. Let's revisit the La La Land star's dating history below to refresh your memory.