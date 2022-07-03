'It Was Scary': Dakota Johnson Shares What It Was Like To Film The Fifty Shades Movies

Dakota Johnson is an actress that has had the spotlight on her since she made the deal for the Fifty Shades franchise.

Despite the differing opinions on whether the films added something to the movie industry or not, no one can deny the acting skills and the success of the 32-year-old actress.

While the movies were seen as wild, it seemed that everything was great between the cast to the point where two more films were released, making the franchise include: Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed.

It turns out that there was a lot of tension behind the scenes, and Dakota finally decided to share some insight into how "psychotic" it was to make the movies, as she described it.