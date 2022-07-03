'It Was Scary': Dakota Johnson Shares What It Was Like To Film The Fifty Shades Movies

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan on red carpet
Shutterstock | 159556

Dakota Johnson is an actress that has had the spotlight on her since she made the deal for the Fifty Shades franchise.

Despite the differing opinions on whether the films added something to the movie industry or not, no one can deny the acting skills and the success of the 32-year-old actress.

While the movies were seen as wild, it seemed that everything was great between the cast to the point where two more films were released, making the franchise include: Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed.

It turns out that there was a lot of tension behind the scenes, and Dakota finally decided to share some insight into how "psychotic" it was to make the movies, as she described it.

A Different Outcome

Dakota Johnson smiling
Shutterstock | 64736

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson talked about how difficult it was to be part of Fifty Shades.

The American actress confirmed that the issues she was talking about were caused by almost everyone involved; she specifically named the book's author E.L. James, who goes by Erika, the studio, and the directors.

She expressed how the outcome of the films wasn't even close to what she signed up to do.

"I'm a sexual person, and when I'm interested in something, I want to know so much about it. That's why I did those big naked movies. I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making." Johnson said.

Well, we know we won't be the only ones who will now describe Fifty Shades as "those big naked movies."

Jamie Dornan Is Innocent

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan together
Shutterstock | 564025

While Johnson clearly mentioned who was behind the issues, she also made sure to stop any rumors before they started.

The audience saw the fantastic chemistry between Johnson and her co-star Jamie Dornan, and apparently, that chemistry was there even off-screen. So, if you were looking for some details about a fight here or a fight there, not today.

"There was never a time when we didn't get along. I know it's weird, but he's like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other." She said about Dornan.

Let's agree to try and read that "brother" part without remembering certain movie scenes.

How The Writer Didn't Get It

Dakota Johnson smiling and looking at camera
Shutterstock | 3586184

Making movies would be much easier if there was some agreement between the involved parties. Johnson made it known that this kind of agreement wasn't there in the making of Fifty Shades.

She talked about how Erika, or E.L. James, had many demands, "She [James] had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen." Johnson went on to describe how James didn't see that not everything written in the books should be there in the movies, "There were parts of the books that just wouldn't work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn't work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always."

"When I auditioned for that movie, I read a monologue from Persona, and I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be really special.'" Johnson went on.

It is safe to say that she was disappointed after discovering that the movies did not end up being "really special" as she expected.

No Regrets

Dakota Johnson looking over her shoulder
Shutterstock | 159556

Johnson admitted how she felt about the contract, including the three movies, by saying, "I was young. I was 23. So it was scary."

She and director Sam Taylor-Johnson tried to save whatever could be saved from the original script. They, however, only managed to keep one scene from the original script and that was the scene when Anastasia and Christian outlined her sexual contract. Johnson described it as "the best scene in the whole movie."

When asked if she regretted making the movies, Johnson said, "I don't think it's a matter of regret. If I had known… If I had known at the time that's what it was going to be like, I don't think anyone would've done it. It would've been like, 'Oh, this is psychotic.' But no, I don't regret it."

Despite everything we just mentioned, we are glad that Johnson was able to share her thoughts and what she felt back then. The best part is that she doesn't regret it.

