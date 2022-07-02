Jessie James Decker In Swimwear Shares All She Needs

After her lengthy message on managing her mental health by balancing her multifaceted life, there's no doubt that Jessie James Decker is family-oriented. The mother of three traveled with her family to the Milwaukee Summerfest earlier this week as she returned to the stage after spending some time away with them.

In her post, Jessie complained about the world not granting women the grace of running multiple businesses and having different careers. Her performance at Summerfest proved her point that she could be great at many things at once.