Jessie James Decker In Swimwear Shares All She Needs

Close up of Jessie James Decker
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

After her lengthy message on managing her mental health by balancing her multifaceted life, there's no doubt that Jessie James Decker is family-oriented. The mother of three traveled with her family to the Milwaukee Summerfest earlier this week as she returned to the stage after spending some time away with them.

In her post, Jessie complained about the world not granting women the grace of running multiple businesses and having different careers. Her performance at Summerfest proved her point that she could be great at many things at once.

The Latest

Hugh Jackman Lists Massive New York City Condo For $38.9 Million

Ryan Gosling's Dating History: 4 Of His Most Famous Relationships

Aly Raisman Talks About Her Mental Health Strategies

'Audiences Will Be Surprised': Cara Delevingne Talks About Her Latest Character And How She Felt About Kissing Selena Gomez

NFL News: Brett Farve Comments On Former Packer Davante Adams

Enjoying Beach Time With The Family

Jessie and her family spent time on the beach, and she said,

"All I need is you and the sea 💙"

Jessie wore a black swimsuit showing her curves while her children and husband wore swimsuits.

On Father's Day, she wrote a tribute to him,

"Our babies are so lucky to have you. Watching you with our Wolfpack makes me fall more in love with you everyday. I Love you❤️ I’m down to make more❤️"

Eric Decker replied,

"Love my babies❤️love you!!"

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Celebrating Ninth Anniversary

This month, they explored Europe from Paris to Capri as they celebrated their 9th anniversary. The couple got together eleven years ago and now have three children between them. They complimented each other, wearing casual shorts with Jessie adding a white cropped top and a brown jacket with dark sunglasses. The Deckers shared their ice cream as they walked on the streets of Paris.

Jessie wrote,

"Mi amor💖We’ve been looking forward to this for a year🍋 happy anniversary month baby😍 9 years married next week!"

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Living The Parisienne Life

The singer enjoyed her time in Paris as she dressed the part in white mini shorts and a floral tank top. She paired the outfit with a wide-brimmed raffia hat, rose-colored glasses, a tote purse, and matching mule sandals.

Celebrating The Success Of Her Latest Single

Jessie celebrated the success of her latest single, Should've Known Better, with a new post. The song now has over 40 million streams, and she wrote,

"I can’t believe it! Thank you everyone who’s been streaming and listening to my first official country radio single! Make sure and call your local radio station and request it, let them know you wanna hear it! We are off to the races with this one. Thank you thank you! Ps I have some huge news about a song dropping next month🌅 any guesses?"

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.