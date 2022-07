Alexandra Daddario, 36, married her boyfriend and producer Andrew Form in a small vintage-themed wedding ceremony in New Orleans on Friday. The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram and shared photos from her wedding day. Daddario and Form, 53, happened to run into each other on the street in New York during COVID. They were engaged at the end of 2021, and Daddario expressed her joy on Instagram.

