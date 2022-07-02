Aly Raisman Talks About Her Mental Health Strategies

Aly Raisman may be a sports superstar and one of the most decorated gymnasts in the US, but it's no secret that she's also been through the lowest of lows.

The 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist was one of hundreds of gymnasts who were sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Per Boston.com, Raisman said in an interview with Hoda Kotb on Today, "It's hard to put into words how much it's impacted me, the trauma and the PTSD of it, where it's really translated into different parts of my life."

How has she been coping with her mental health challenges? Read below.