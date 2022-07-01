Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have seemingly been feuding on and off ever since fans first met Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, the younger brother of Giudice, during the third season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
'It's Never Perfect': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Offers Update On Teresa Giudice Relationship
Where Does Melissa Gorga Stand With Teresa Giudice Amid Filming On 'RHONJ' Season 13?
As The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast continues to film the 13th season of the Bravo reality show, Melissa Gorga offered an update on her relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.
During an interview with OK! Magazine, via All About the Real Housewives, Gorga admitted that when it comes to her and Giudice, the two of them are a "work in progress."
'RHONJ' Cast Member Melissa Gorga Says Her Ongoing Issues With Teresa Giudice Are 'Real'
"I feel like forever. Until the day I die. It's real. I love being able to tell the world that it's okay if you have someone in your family that you're not perfect with," Gorga said of the tension between herself and Giudice.
That said, she acknowledged that no matter their issues and how long they last, she and Giudice will always be family -- and they will always want the best for one another.
"We're still family. We still wish the best for each other, but we just don't wanna go to lunch," she explained. "It's never perfect. It might be one day, but it's not right now."
Melissa Gorga Teases What Fans Can Expect From 'RHONJ' Season 13
When asked about the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime late next year or early next year, Gorga said that fans are in for a real treat. After all, the end of season 12 didn't close on the happiest of notes.
"It's been a lot because we all left off on a crazy note," Gorga shared. "I would say at the reunion, there was a lot of hard feelings. There was a lot of sadness, and there was a lot of friendships that just did not mend."
Melissa Gorga Hinted She And Her Co-Stars Are On The Mend Amid 'RHONJ' Season 13
While the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast certainly had work to do after the dramatic 12th season, Gorga suggested that some relationships between cast mates have progressed.
"We're moving forward a little bit more now," she shared.