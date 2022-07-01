'It's Never Perfect': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Offers Update On Teresa Giudice Relationship

"I feel like forever. Until the day I die. It's real. I love being able to tell the world that it's okay if you have someone in your family that you're not perfect with," Gorga said of the tension between herself and Giudice.

That said, she acknowledged that no matter their issues and how long they last, she and Giudice will always be family -- and they will always want the best for one another.

"We're still family. We still wish the best for each other, but we just don't wanna go to lunch," she explained. "It's never perfect. It might be one day, but it's not right now."