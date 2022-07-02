'Audiences Will Be Surprised': Cara Delevingne Talks About Her Latest Character And How She Felt About Kissing Selena Gomez

Haters can keep hating Cara Delevingne, but they can't deny her success. And if they did so, then it's enough for us to know the truth.

We first knew her from her modeling career, but she proved herself as a successful actress, and with each new role, she proves to the fans that she belongs in the film industry. Cara manages to make headlines in the fashion industry, and she does the same when it comes to acting. Two of her well-known roles were in Paper Towns and Life in A Year.

There has been some buzz around Cara lately, and we can attribute that to her latest role in Only Murders in the Building, where she plays Selena Gomez's love interest; this duo is enough reason for us to watch the Hulu series!

We will look at some of Cara's latest statements, and don't worry; we will definitely talk about Only Murders in the Building.

How Cara Plans To Face Homophobic Comments

In a recent interview with Glamour, Cara shared her thoughts on possibly receiving homophobic comments following her kiss with Selena Gomez in the show.

This possible attack goes beyond Cara's character since she came out as pansexual in 2020, and she doesn't shy away from being honest about her sexual preferences; we love it when stars feel confident enough to be themselves even before cameras.

"I don't really have to talk to the haters. I don't waste energy on that anymore. Let them think what they want – they'll be on the wrong side of history. I didn't think beforehand about how the kiss between us might go down with the viewer's." Cara said in the interview regarding what would be her reaction if she was faced with homophobic comments.

How It Felt to Work With Selena

Cara also talked with E!, sharing how acting with her BFF, Selena, made her feel.

"We never get to see each other as much because we're so busy. So to be able to spend that much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she's just such an incredible person to work with, whether I know her or not. She is brilliant, like one of my favorite actors I've ever worked with." Cara said, and we could easily guess how happy she was while working with Selena.

She also spoke about the now-trending kiss scene with Selena, and her answer is something all of us would have had in mind as she said, "would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?" We already know the answer.

'Audiences Will Be Surprised' By Cara's Character

During the Glamour interview, Cara wanted to focus on more important matters like the characters themselves; we mean, c'mon, we are in 2022, and people shouldn't be concerned by the who kissed who in TV shows more than they are concerned with the story.

Cara made sure to talk about her character in Only Murders in the Building, Alice. We will tell you some background info on Alice, but don't worry, we won't say any spoilers that could ruin your experience!

Alice, Cara's character is an art dealer who let Selena Gomez's character, Mabel, destroy a sculpture with a hammer; this is how love stories start.

"Audiences will be surprised by the storylines overall – not just Mabel and I kissing. They'll be perplexed by how mysterious my character Alice really is." Cara said.

Art And Traveling

Cara also shared how she enjoys art in real life, just like Alice enjoys it in the show. When asked which artist she enjoys hanging their artwork on her walls, she mentioned "James Turrell."

She then laughs before continuing, "You'll only find James Turrell on my walls! I'm joking – I like other works of art too. But a piece of his art is the first one I bought for myself. I love him very much."

Following a question on the possibility of the show being set in a place other than New York, Cara guessed, "In London, maybe."

She then went on to say, "That could work, but really Only Murders is a typical New York story. The only way the series would work somewhere else is if they traveled together. I'm sure that would be super funny. 'Only Murders in Kathmandu,' for example. That would be so random that it would just have to be funny."

We are sure that wherever the trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short goes, they will manage to make us laugh!

We also can't wait to see the upcoming episodes of Only Murders in the Building.

