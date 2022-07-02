'Audiences Will Be Surprised': Cara Delevingne Talks About Her Latest Character And How She Felt About Kissing Selena Gomez

Haters can keep hating Cara Delevingne, but they can't deny her success. And if they did so, then it's enough for us to know the truth.

We first knew her from her modeling career, but she proved herself as a successful actress, and with each new role, she proves to the fans that she belongs in the film industry. Cara manages to make headlines in the fashion industry, and she does the same when it comes to acting. Two of her well-known roles were in Paper Towns and Life in A Year.

There has been some buzz around Cara lately, and we can attribute that to her latest role in Only Murders in the Building, where she plays Selena Gomez's love interest; this duo is enough reason for us to watch the Hulu series!

We will look at some of Cara's latest statements, and don't worry; we will definitely talk about Only Murders in the Building.