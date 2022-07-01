Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Anxiety And Panic Attacks

Carrie Underwood may be one of the biggest country music stars today but back when she was starting out in the business, she felt so uncomfortable having fans around her. Personal space was very important to the singer, which meant crowds terrified her – even if it was a crowd of admirers.

The Denim & Rhinestones singer, 39, revealed to WebMD that her anxiety was so serious it gave her panic attacks. It started in high school and would strike whenever she was around a large group of people.

Read the details below.