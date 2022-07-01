MLB News: Scorching Hot Texas Rangers Find Themselves In A Great Position

Texas Rangers
Jon Conahan

The Texas Rangers made some impressive offseason moves and people thought that they had the potential to be one of the best teams in all of baseball. After going out and acquiring Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Mitch Garver, and a few other high-level players, many expected that this Texas Rangers team was going to possibly win the division.

Slow Start Of The Season

After a slow start to the season for the Texas Rangers, including both Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, nobody expected that Texas was going to be the team that they are right now. The Rangers are currently 36-38 and although that isn't a great record, they're only 3.5 games out of a wild-card spot.

There's still a ton of work to do for the Rangers, but with the MLB trade deadline coming up and this team playing great baseball at the perfect time, they should be able to accomplish some impressive things if everything goes right for them.

Their Offense Could Be Better

If the Texas Rangers are going to be the team that they're hoping to be, they need to figure things out a little bit offensively. This wasn't something that we were expecting to say this year, but with a .239 batting average, Texas currently ranks 18th in all of baseball in terms of team batting average. They've hit 93 home runs on the season, which ranks them eighth in all of baseball and has been a major reason why this team is in the position that they're currently in.

Marcus Semien is still only hitting .231 and Corey Seager is hitting at .229. If both of these guys figure out a way to get hot just like we know they can, Texas is going to be in a great position.

Trade Deadline Needs

There are a few different ways that the Texas Rangers could go about the MLB trade deadline. Obviously, for a team that also has a below-average pitching staff, they should go out and add a few rotation pieces. They might also go out and get a high-level bat and try to make this thing work. If they get hot at the right time, they have a chance to make the playoffs.

Playoffs Are Possible

The Texas Rangers might not do too much in the playoffs if they get there, but they're going to be one of those teams that nobody's going to want to play. Whenever you have an offense that features some of the top hitters in all of baseball, it's typically a scary series for your opponent.

