MLB News: Scorching Hot Texas Rangers Find Themselves In A Great Position

After a slow start to the season for the Texas Rangers, including both Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, nobody expected that Texas was going to be the team that they are right now. The Rangers are currently 36-38 and although that isn't a great record, they're only 3.5 games out of a wild-card spot.

There's still a ton of work to do for the Rangers, but with the MLB trade deadline coming up and this team playing great baseball at the perfect time, they should be able to accomplish some impressive things if everything goes right for them.