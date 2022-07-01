Van Lathan Jr. Discusses New Book 'Fat, Crazy, And Tired'

In more discussions with Noah, Lathan also talked about the pro-Trump politics he encountered working at TMZ, particularly with the show's front man, Harvey Levin.

Van said he disagreed with the team's decision to support Trump and looks at the unfortunate outcome we all face today, especially women, regarding abortion laws. "Where are we now, Trevor? Everyone who had whatever reasons they had for throwing their support behind him [Trump] and being as vocal about supporting him as they did, millions and millions and millions and millions of women now don't have control over their bodies."

Van and Harvey no longer speak since the disputes they had while at TMZ. "And I wonder like if I could even talk to him [Harvey] now, which he and I don't speak anymore, [I'd ask] 'How do you feel as it regards to part of your legacy, having been a part of something like that?'," Van said. "Especially when it wasn't just me, it was women in the office, it was all kinds of people saying 'This is not something that we're comfortable with'."

"It was a real sticky point between him and I … it was one of the lowest points in my life. I thought I had an advocate there, and it was just really really disappointing during that time politically," Van continued.