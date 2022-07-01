NBA Rumors: Heat Could Land Kevin Durant For Trade Package Centered On Bam Adebayo

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is one of the biggest names on the trade market. When Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract and committed with the Nets, most people expected the rumors surrounding Durant to stop. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN recently broke the news that KD has requested a trade from the Nets.

As of now, several teams that want to boost their chance of winning the NBA championship title next season have already expressed a strong interest in acquiring Durant from the Nets.