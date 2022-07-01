Amelia Gray Hamlin Teases Underwear In Sheer Dress

Close up of Amelia Gray Hamlin
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom

Reality TV star and Model, Amelia Gray Hamlin attended Jacquemus' Le Papier runway show last week in a sheer maxi dress. She added a pop of color to the neutral-toned set along with her new alt persona. The bleached eyebrows look has become a staple amongst models and a topic of conversation amongst netizens worldwide.

People have mixed feelings about the look with some saying it's odd and over-the-top while others accept it for the creativity it is. Hamlin, however, clapped back at the first group on social media.

Keep scrolling for the details

The Latest

'It's Never Perfect': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Offers Update On Teresa Giudice Relationship

'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow Throws Shade At 'Miserable' Castmates

'RHOA' Stars Kenya And Marlo Get Into Heated Fight

WWE News: Logan Paul Signs Contract For Multi-Event Deal

Van Lathan Jr. Discusses New Book 'Fat, Crazy, And Tired'

Baring It All For Jacquemus

Amelia Gray Hamlin close up in white dress
Shutterstock | 56763

The model wore a sheer striped dress with black straps showing her underwear and lack of a bra. She instead wore pasties over her perky boobs and wore a dramatic face makeup featuring smoky eyeliner and overlined matte lipstick. The model straightened her long black and sleeked it to the back. Hamlin paired her racy dress with a blue tote purse also from Jacquemus.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Amelia Addresses 'Haters'

Close up of Amelia Gray Hamlin's bleached brows
instagramStories | Amelia Gray

Much like her mother Lisa Rinna, the 21-year-old is outspoken and stands up for herself. In her latest Instagram story, she addressed people who had opinions about her bleached brows stating it wasn't their body and they should unfollow her if they don't get it.

"2 every single person that slides into my DMs telling me they hate my eyebrows and that u wanna unfollow me cuz of them... Thank God they're my eyebrows and not urs & plz unfollow me if u don't get it."

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Debuting Her Bleached Brows On The Runway

The model debuted her bleached brows at Richard Quinn's Fall/Winter show last September when she wore a peplum dress with arm-length white gloves. Unlike the Jacquemus show, however, she kept her face bare of any makeup and was accessorized with a thick necklace.

She also spotted the bleached brows at the Alexander Wang show and this time she wore a full face of makeup - nude lipstick and thick black eyeliner. Again, her hair stayed sleeked back to her bra length and she wore chunky gold earrings.

The Year Of The Bleached Brows

During her New Year tribute, Hamlin explained that the bleached brows were an escape and a means of self-expression.

"2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true… the year that I completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that I would reclaim it even more authentically. the year that I went to New York and never left.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.