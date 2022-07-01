Reality TV star and Model, Amelia Gray Hamlin attended Jacquemus' Le Papier runway show last week in a sheer maxi dress. She added a pop of color to the neutral-toned set along with her new alt persona. The bleached eyebrows look has become a staple amongst models and a topic of conversation amongst netizens worldwide.

People have mixed feelings about the look with some saying it's odd and over-the-top while others accept it for the creativity it is. Hamlin, however, clapped back at the first group on social media.

