Kaia Gerber Plays Chess In Bikini

Kaia Gerber may be quiet this summer, but if it's anything like her previous years, the actress/model is most likely enjoying time with her family. Paparazzi has caught her out and about on numerous occasions, from grocery runs with her boyfriend, Austin Butler, to gyming in L.A. There's no doubt she's well and happy, and we can't help but picture her doing one of her favorite leisure activities - playing chess.

