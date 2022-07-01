Kaia Gerber Plays Chess In Bikini

Kaia Gerber may be quiet this summer, but if it's anything like her previous years, the actress/model is most likely enjoying time with her family. Paparazzi has caught her out and about on numerous occasions, from grocery runs with her boyfriend, Austin Butler, to gyming in L.A. There's no doubt she's well and happy, and we can't help but picture her doing one of her favorite leisure activities - playing chess.

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Sharpening Her Wit

Gerber looked occupied with a chess game against herself as she plotted moves on the balcony wearing a black bikini. The classic swimwear hugged her slender body and fit like a second skin while she cuddled her pet dog on her hip. Her short brown hair fell over her face covering her eyes and revealing the side profile of her nose and lips as she focused on the game at hand.

Squaring Off With Cindy Crawford

The intense moment missed a key opponent, her mother, Cindy Crawford. The retired supermodel went wit for wit against her daughter last year, and her husband, Rande, captured the moment. He wrote that chess could be beautiful, and it indeed was as they squared off in their comfy leisurewear.

Kaia wore a thin strap tank top over joggers and tucked her hair behind her ear to avoid distracting her. On the other hand, Cindy wore black leggings with a rolled-up long sleeve top, also tucking her long her behind her ears.

Speaking Up For The Oppressed

Kaia is the definition of beauty and brains and she never fails to speak up for good causes. Earlier this week, she expressed her displeasure with the Supreme Court over the overturning of the landmark case Roe v. Wade. She posted a lengthy note saying she was angry and devastated over the outcome and called it,

"the beginning of what will be a very dark history for women’s rights. Not only is this a disgusting step backwards for reproductive healthcare, it deliberately puts the lives of all women at risk. You did not ban abortion, you banned access to SAFE abortion."

Standing In Solidarity

Kaia Gerber in a cutout silver and black formal dress at the London Fashion Awards
Shutterstock | 242987224

She continued her thoughts saying,

"My heart breaks further because sadly, it will not stop there. it has been suggested, in a concurring opinion, that the supreme court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell — the rulings that currently protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage."

Then she ended it by pledging her solidarity to the cause. She wrote,

"I stand in solidarity with everyone who is affected by the catastrophic decisions being made on our behalf. on behalf of our bodies. We will not stop until the choice is ours. Stay loud, stay urgent, do whatever you can - plan to vote."

