The New York Mets have to feel happy with what they've been able to accomplish throughout the first few months of the season. However, they're playing some below-average baseball throughout the past few weeks and that's resulted in the Atlanta Braves now only being three games behind them in the National League East standings.

With injuries to both Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, it still has to feel like a win for the Mets to be in this situation right now.