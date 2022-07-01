Vanessa Hudgens In Swimsuit Brings The Prints

The Princess Switch actress came to the spotlight after playing Gabriella Montez in the 2006 to 2008 High School Musical film series. From there, she continued to build up a solid resume before breaking through with other roles that cemented her status in Hollywood. Her debut film was Thirteen in 2003.

Since then, the American actress has featured in hit films like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, tick, tick...BOOM! Spring Breakers and Bad Boys for Life. Hudgens stays busy year-round, and states that she prefers to keep busy because she genuinely loves working in the entertainment industry and could not think of a better job.

Interestingly enough, her younger sister is also a known performer in Hollywood, and it seems that the performing gene runs in the family!