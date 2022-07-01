Carrie Underwood Stuns Poolside In Leggy Minidress

Carrie Underwood
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

The American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, 39, always looks amazing in photos she shares with her fans on Instagram. As she is about to start touring again for her new album, we went down memory lane to pick one of our favorite old tour outfits, where she wore a dress that sizzled in the desert!

As one of the biggest success stories from the singing reality show, Underwood is a bonafide pop star that has made a tremendous impact on country music for well over a decade. As her success has grown, naturally she has expanded her empire to include both fashion and other merchandise.

The Latest

'It's Never Perfect': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Offers Update On Teresa Giudice Relationship

'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow Throws Shade At 'Miserable' Castmates

'RHOA' Stars Kenya And Marlo Get Into Heated Fight

WWE News: Logan Paul Signs Contract For Multi-Event Deal

Van Lathan Jr. Discusses New Book 'Fat, Crazy, And Tired'

Carrie Keeps It Cool And Casual Poolside

In this post, Carrie wore a cool, loose-flowing shawl dress with fringe that was perfect for the Vegas heat. It was just one of many photos that she shared with her 11.5 million Instagram followers and she is known for her keen sense of style.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Carrie Juggles Life As A Wife And Mother

Carrie Underwood
Shutterstock | 304693075

Carrie Underwood got married to the popular hockey player Mike Fisher and in her social media posts, she shows how demanding it can be sometimes to juggle all of her roles. The duo had been dating since 2008 and tied the knot in July 2010 after Mike's proposal in December 2009. Throughout the courtship, their fans followed their every move and were ecstatic about the wedding news.

After five years of marriage, the couple was blessed with their first child, Isaiah Michael. They later welcomed their second child Jacob Bryan Fisher. And although the two keep a very busy schedule, Carrie and Mike are very good at maintaining a sense of balance for their family. Carrie has always been open with her fans about the things she does to unwind to keep strong for her career and family.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Carrie’s Workouts Are Sure To Make You Feel The Burn

Carrie Underwood
Shutterstock | 564025

Carrie believes it's best to select your path based on your goals, but once you choose one then you should remain focused. Her workout routine is fit52 workouts and she has left many posts showing her routines and the schedule she incorporates. The country music star performs bench dips, pull-ups, and more, always stressing her core. She exercises on different body parts every other day in some intervals to keep routines fresh. Carrie has well-toned legs because she commits to walking lunges, Romanian deadlifts, and tuck jumps. She seems to be just as fit now as she was in her 20s!

Carrie’s Fans Are Ready For Her New Tour

Carrie Underwood
Shutterstock | 673594

After launching her new album Denim & Rhinestones, the songwriter and singer announced a massive Denim & Rhinestones Tour. She's also set to play at an exclusive Amazon event, which will premiere her album.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.