Thylane Blondeau Poses Poolside In Bikini

Last month, French model Thylane Blondeau walked Etam's runway for its new Summer 22 swimwear collection. The innovative show saw the models giving would-be customers an immersive experience as they walked on the beach.

This month, the model announced that she collaborated with the fashion company for a new collection, Etam x Thylane which dropped on the 9th of the month. Most of the 7 pieces were made of shades of blue fabrics to match the ocean's color.

