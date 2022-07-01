Anna Kendrick Stuns In Elegant Dress

Anna Kendrick Looks Dressed To Kill In Epic Dolce & Gabbana Dress

The Twilight Saga actress Anna Kendrick looked stunning, dressed in Dolce& Gabbana dress for her virtual press tour. The American actress captioned her post, "virtual press got me all dressed up with nowhere to go??" Her fans could not stop complimenting her looks. Her talents and movies have earned her 21.4 million Instagram followers.

Anna's Love Life

Anna Kendrick
Shutterstock | 564025

Anna Kendrick is not married but has been in three high-profile relationships. Kendrick first dated Edgar Wright, an English filmmaker, in 2009. The two broke up in March 2013 but remained amicable.

The Pitch Perfect series actress then dated Ben Richardson, but by February 2014, their relationship had ended. As of 2022, Anna Kendrick is dating the famous actor Bill Hader. The couple has not commented on their relationship yet, but the paparazzi have snapped the two out and about kissing and hugging. Will they make it official in 2022 for their interested fans? Only time will tell!

Anna's Workout Routine Is Pretty Intense!

Anna Kendrick
Shutterstock | 2914948

Kendrick's secret to maintaining her lean body is balance through exercises and a diet routine. The actress's most preferred workout is walking vigorously. She explains it as a combination of Pilates, yoga, and dance. She also goes hiking and hops into the treadmill.

Kendrick On 'Love Life' And Other Upcoming Projects

Anna Kendrick
Shutterstock | 64736

The last few years have seen Anna Kendrick particularly busy as she has been working behind the scenes more as a producer and is reportedly writing material for upcoming projects. It is one of the natural transitions for many actresses at her level in Hollywood, and Kendrick has diligently ensured that she aligns herself with projects that speak to her.

Love Life was one such show that was a hit with her fans and introduced her to a new slate of followers in the process. Kendrick herself has described the show as unlike any on television in that it lives in its own multiverse, but with people, not superheroes.

The three-time MTV awards winner will feature in the new sequel A Simple Favor along with Blake Lively. Now that Love Life is in its second season, Kendrick may appear in a few episodes here and there and may also appear in season 3. Her character is one of the anchors, so Anna could pop up at any time!

