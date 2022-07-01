Anna Kendrick Stuns In Elegant Dress

The last few years have seen Anna Kendrick particularly busy as she has been working behind the scenes more as a producer and is reportedly writing material for upcoming projects. It is one of the natural transitions for many actresses at her level in Hollywood, and Kendrick has diligently ensured that she aligns herself with projects that speak to her.

Love Life was one such show that was a hit with her fans and introduced her to a new slate of followers in the process. Kendrick herself has described the show as unlike any on television in that it lives in its own multiverse, but with people, not superheroes.

The three-time MTV awards winner will feature in the new sequel A Simple Favor along with Blake Lively. Now that Love Life is in its second season, Kendrick may appear in a few episodes here and there and may also appear in season 3. Her character is one of the anchors, so Anna could pop up at any time!