The hosting Tigers are turning to rookie right-hander Alex Faedo for Thursday night's matchup. The 26-year-old has been called upon due to injuries and has held his own. That being said, it hasn't been pretty.

Faedo holds a 1-4 record with a 4.84 ERA in 48.1 innings pitched this season. He's struck out 39 hitters and walked 17 in his 10 starts thus far.

For the Royals, the man on the bump is projected to be 26-year-old Brad Keller. It hasn't been a great season for the right-handed fifth-year MLB veteran.

Keller is 2-9 this season with a 4.56 ERA, 51 strikeouts, and 26 walks in 79 innings pitched thus far.