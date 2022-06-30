Sydney Sweeney In Swimsuit Debuts Summer Look

Sydney Sweeney put her spin on the Gucci x Adidas Summer '22 sportswear collection for her latest Vogue Hong Kong July issue. The actress opened up to the publication for its July issue, talking about her rise in Hollywood ranks from playing Olivia on the White Lotus to Cassie Howard on HBO Max's Euphoria. Sweeney revealed that she compartmentalizes her life such that her characters never spill into her real self, keeping her safe from their traumas and drama.

