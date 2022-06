“You got a thousand scouts, coaches within the lobby trying to pull you in to fill out this questionnaire, that questionnaire -- you just want to get to the football, you just want to get to the locker room,” Prescott said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio

“I just remember being able to get there, being with the guys and feeling like, ‘Hey, this is why I’m here. This is my safe haven, this is what it’s all about. The scouts, the teams, none of that matters. I’m playing football and they’ll get to see the best version of myself.”