Angel Brinks Reveals Cardi B Hired Her For VMAs Styling After Spat On 'Basketball Wives'

During the Basketball Wives show, Angel was picked on by fellow castmates who did not take her seriously as a fashion designer and businesswoman. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, she revealed how Cardi B came through with a great opportunity to style her for her first performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I will always remember that. It was her first very big performance, and she came to me. So I just feel very blessed."

Cardi was a cast member of Love & Hip Hop at that time and wore a sparkling outfit by Brinks for her VMA performance. She also rocked another fashionable outfit for her appearance at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor fight. After styling Cardi B, Brink was able to dress Heidi Klum, Missy Elliot, Lil Kim, and Doja Cat, among others.