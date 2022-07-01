Kristin Cavallari In Bikini Says 'Good Morning'

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Although Kristin Cavallari is no longer a cast member of the well-known MTV reality series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, she can still pull off a bikini any day of the week. 

The businesswoman and mother of three who shares children Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor with ex-husband Jay Cutler is constantly seen posting pictures of her opulent beach getaways. Her stylish bikinis usually serve as fashion inspiration for her followers.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Sofia Vergara In Swimsuit Rocks The Animal Print

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Low-Cut Neon Dress

Demi Rose In Bikini Finds Paradise

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Braless Minidress

Aly Raisman Bares Cleavage In Bikini

Good Morning From The Hamptons

Kristin Cavallari close up in crop top
Shutterstock | 2914948

Although the summer has only just begun, Kristin opted to give her 4 million Instagram followers a stunning selfie to welcome the season. On June 25, the Laguna Beach alum posted an amazing picture of herself wearing a tiny black bikini. Thanks to the lovely, strappy bikini, it was not difficult to notice Kristin's incredibly toned body and physique.

Kristin captioned the mirror selfie, which she took during a recent trip to the Hamptons, "good morning." She also raised the temperature by giving the peace sign while leaning against a wall.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Kristin Serving Body Goals

Kristin Cavallari in plunging gown
Shutterstock | 842245

With the 35-year-old author looking better and stronger than ever while flaunting her toned body, it wasn't surprising to see her followers gassing her up in the post's comments section. 

"BOD GOALS," commented a fan alongside multiple flames emojis. 

"There literally isn't anyone in this world as gorgeous as you are," another fan complimented. 

"Beautiful woman! You look amazing in that bikini," added a third fan.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

A Sunny Sunday In White Bikini

On May 29, the mother of three posted a snapshot of herself wearing a fashionable white bikini, which she matched with a tan bucket hat. The picture showed that Kristina must have enjoyed a sunny weekend. In the photo, she posed in front of a pool, flashing a charming smile to the camera.

The brunette appeared to be makeup-free and clutched a pair of sunglasses in one hand. Behind her were white lounge chairs and lovely green trees that helped highlight the day's brilliant weather. Kristin confirmed it was a sunny day by captioning her post, "Sunny Sunday."

Kristin Has Fun With Her Boys

Kristin doesn't always have beach days alone. In a post from June 17, 2021, the gorgeous mom was seen having a good time on the beach with her two sons. In the photo, she was clad in a white string bikini, while her sons only wore shorts. The trio turned their backs to the camera while raising their hands to demonstrate the peace sign.

Kristin's bikini photos are to die for. Hence, her fans can't get enough of them. She will surely be serving them more pictures soon.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.