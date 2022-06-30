The Pampered Lives Of Lindsey Vonn's Dogs

Along with skiing and workouts, dog posts make up the majority of Lindsey Vonn’s Instagram content. That just goes to show what matters most in her life!

The 37-year-old Olympic gold medalist has three fur babies: a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Lucy; a Boxer, American Staffordshire Terrier and Lab mix named Leo; and a Belgian Malinois named Jade. Up until January this year, she also had a Chow Retriever named Bear, who sadly died of cancer.

If you’ve ever scrolled through her Instagram, you’d know these three are some of the most pampered dogs on the planet! Scroll to see.