Ramona Shelburne Reveals Warriors Explored Forming 'Big 4' Of Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green Last Summer

Warriors GM Bob Myers considered adding Beal to their roster after having a conversation with Curry last summer. Though Curry admitted that suffering two years of disappointment was "hard," he trusted Myers to put the Warriors in a position to contend for the NBA championship title again. During their discussion, Myers promised Curry that he would "get it right."

Unfortunately, as Shelburne noted, things didn't go "in a way they liked." After failing to acquire a fourth superstar, the Warriors reportedly decided to "double down" on young players such as Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Damion Lee.