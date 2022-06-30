Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards. No matter how many times the Wizards say that they have no intention of trading him and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, Beal's name continues to be connected to several title contenders that could give him a better chance of winning his first NBA championship title. One of the teams that were heavily linked to Beal last summer was the Golden State Warriors.
Ramona Shelburne Reveals Warriors Explored Forming 'Big 4' Of Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green Last Summer
In a recent article, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN talked about the Warriors and their road to the 2022 NBA championship title. Before the 2021-22 NBA season started, Shelburne revealed that the Warriors explored forming a "Big 4" of Beal, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State.
"The easiest way to do that would've been to sign or trade for an established star to pair with Curry, Thompson and Green. The Warriors did explore those options, sources said, most notably surrounding Washington's Bradley Beal."
Warriors Took A Gamble On Young Players
Warriors GM Bob Myers considered adding Beal to their roster after having a conversation with Curry last summer. Though Curry admitted that suffering two years of disappointment was "hard," he trusted Myers to put the Warriors in a position to contend for the NBA championship title again. During their discussion, Myers promised Curry that he would "get it right."
Unfortunately, as Shelburne noted, things didn't go "in a way they liked." After failing to acquire a fourth superstar, the Warriors reportedly decided to "double down" on young players such as Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Damion Lee.
Andrew Wiggins & Jordan Poole Step Up For Warriors
Beal would have been an incredible addition to the Warriors, especially knowing that Klay Thompson took a longer time to make his debut in the 2021-22 NBA season. Luckily for the Warriors, taking a gamble on their young players paid off. Even without Beal filling in for Thompson while he was still recovering from an injury, they managed to remain competitive in the Western Conference, thanks to the impressive performances of Wiggins and Poole. Both young players stepped up in Thompson's absence, with Poole temporarily taking his spot in the starting lineup and Wiggins finally turning into an All-Star.
Warriors Not Concerned About Luxury Tax
Keeping a championship core comes with a huge price. As of now, the Warriors have the most expensive roster in the league. With some of their young players eligible for a massive contract extension, the Warriors' spending is expected to get bigger. However, in an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Myers doesn't seem to be concerned about being in the luxury tax territory, saying that they would keep players that they want to keep.
“I mean, thankfully [I] work for an ownership group in Joe [Lacob] that has committed all kinds of resources to winning," Myers said. "And I know that because every time I asked him about roster and strategy, it’s always winning.”