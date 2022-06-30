Cindy Crawford And Kaia Gerber's Best Twinning Moments

Cindy Crawford may have officially relinquished her supermodel throne but her daughter Kaia Gerber is proving to be a worthy heir.

The ‘90s fashion icon, 56, has definitely passed on the gorgeous gene to her 20-year-old doppelganger daughter (and let’s not forget her equally good-looking son Presley – also a model), along with her chic sense of style and a work ethic that’s setting her up for certain success and longevity in the industry. Never has the phrase “like mother, like daughter” been truer!

Ahead, take a look back at this duo’s adorable twinning moments.