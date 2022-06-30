Olympian Nastia Liukin's Favorite Exercises For Staying In Shape

Nastia Liukin may have switched careers from elite athlete to businesswoman-slash-Instagram influencer, but her gymnast figure is still very much intact. That’s because she follows a strict workout routine, although it looks a bit different from what she used to do when she was competing.

Talking to The Cut about her retirement from sports, the 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist said, “I felt so lost for a good year. I gained probably 10 to 20 pounds, because when you stop doing something and just go cold turkey your body doesn’t even know what to do.”

How did she get back in the groove? Read on.