Anna Kendrick's Latest Relationship May Have Come To An End

Hader was previously married and divorced his wife, Maggie Carey, in 2018. With Carrey, he shares three daughters: Hayley, 7, Harper, 10, and Hannah, 12.

Because of this, he told The Hollywood Reporter that his daughters are much of the reason for his privacy. He said: "they just want me to be their dad. They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do."